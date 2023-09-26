Centre has implemented schemes in mission mode in past 9 years, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in the last nine years, the government has implemented schemes in mission mode, thus paving the way for achieving even bigger goals.

"Our policies are based on a new mindset, content monitoring, mission mode implementation and mass participation. In nine years, the government has implemented policies on a mission mode," he said while addressing new appointees during a 'Rozgar Mela' via video conferencing.

He distributed 51,000 appointment letters virtually to new recruits in various central government departments on the occasion.

"The country has resolved to become a developed India by 2047. In the next few years, we are going to be the third-largest economy. In this period, every government employee is going to play a huge role. You always need to work with a citizen-first spirit. You are part of a generation which has grown up with technology. You need to use the technology in your work domain," PM Modi said, adding that governance has been made easier through technological transformation as Aadhaar card, digital locker and e-KYC have ended the complexity of documentation.

"Today our country is witnessing historical achievements and decisions. A few days ago, half of the country's population received great strength in the form of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. The Women's Reservation Bill, which was pending for the past 30 years, has now been passed by both Houses with record votes. This decision was taken in the first session of the country's new Parliament. In a way, the new future of the country has started in the new Parliament," the Prime Minister added.

He noted that several women recruits have got appointment letters, noting that India's daughters have created records from space to sports.

"Women have always brought change in several fields, with a new energy," PM Modi said.

"The aspirations of India of 21st century are very high. You are seeing what wonders the new India is doing. The new India that hoisted the Tricolour on the Moon has high dreams," he concluded.

