Centre fast-tracks key Manipur highway project to spur growth

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Centre’s high-level Network Planning Group (NPG) met on Monday to evaluate eight major infrastructure projects in the country including the Imphal - Kakching - Lamkhai Road on NH-137A.

An official statement said that this 44.517 km road improvement project, being implemented by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, aims to connect Imphal, the state capital, with Kakching, an emerging agricultural and trade hub. Strategically located within Manipur’s Indo-Myanmar corridor, the project is expected to enhance access to the Moreh border trade point and integrate with the Asian Highway Network.

The upgraded NH-137A is anticipated to reduce travel time, support the movement of agricultural produce, and improve connectivity to Loktak Lake, a major tourist destination.

By strengthening socio-economic linkages, the project is likely to boost small-scale industries, facilitate trade, and create opportunities for cross-border commerce.

The NPG evaluated all eight projects based on the principles of PM GatiShakti: integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised project implementation.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh began his visit to the Northeast states at Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, marking a significant push for development under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP).

The three-day visit aims to assess progress, address challenges, and bolster efforts to transform the region into a model of inclusive growth.

Soon after his arrival, the Union Minister, accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, convened a high-level meeting of the administration to review "Performance Indicators" of the peripheral Northeast district of Namsai.

The visit aligns with a recent directive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging Union Ministers to spend at least 48 hours in aspirational districts, emphasising proactive involvement in evaluating progress and guiding future development strategies. This initiative aims to ensure that the parameters of these districts are comparable to the best-performing regions within the state and across the country.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the efficiency of administrative mechanisms and the performance indicators used to monitor development in the district.

By closely examining key sectors like health, nutrition, education, and basic infrastructure, the goal is to identify areas that require immediate attention and long-term strategies for improvement.

