Centre brought Rohingyas to J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Dec 10 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and President of the ruling National Conference (NC), Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday that Rohingyas were brought to Jammu by the Central government and providing them basic amenities was the responsibility of the J&K government.

“We did not bring them here. The government of India brought them here. They have been settled here and as long as they are here nobody can deny them water and electricity as it is the duty of the J&K government to provide them basic amenities of life,” the former Chief Minister told media persons in Kathua a day after the local BJP leadership accused the NC of a “larger political conspiracy” by allowing around 14,000 Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to settle in Jammu city.

BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi had accused the NC of “favouring” the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who were illegal settlers because they belonged to a certain religion.

“Had they belonged to some other religion would the NC leadership support them like this?” Sethi told reporters yesterday.

Farooq Abdullah also opposed what he called the ‘double engine government’ referring to dual power centres of the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister in J&K.

“Double-engine government will not work. There has to be only one power centre in J&K and that is the elected government. Statehood has to be restored. It is the promise of the Government of India and has also been pledged before the Supreme Court. Just as their election promises were fulfilled, the Supreme Court commitment will also be honoured and statehood will return,” he asserted.

He also attributed the shortage of electric power in J&K to the continuing long dry spell, resulting in a lack of rain and snowfall.

“There has been a long dry spell and that is why we have shortages of electric purser. Efforts are being made to address this issue,” he said.

He cautioned against environmental degradation, saying that to preserve the environment is not only the duty of the government but of the people as well.

He admitted that the healthcare system was in poor shape in J&K, saying that it needs immediate attention from the government.

