Centre announces 10 new ESIC medical colleges

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The government on Tuesday announced to set up 10 new Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and extend the unemployment allowance scheme for ESI Corporation members until June 2026.

The ESI Corporation approved the establishment of 10 new ESIC medical colleges at Andheri (Maharashtra), Basaidarapur (Delhi), Guwahati-Beltola (Assam), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Ludhiana (Punjab), Naroda-Bapunagar (Gujarat), Noida and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Ranchi (Jharkhand).

This decision will support the announcement made by Prime Minister during the independence day speech of creating new 75,000 medial seats in next five years, said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment.

At a meeting of the ESI Corporation in the national capital, Mandaviya announced several significant decisions for further strengthening the infrastructure and medical facilities of ESIC.

In order to provide relief to insured persons, who have been rendered unemployed, a scheme namely "Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna" was introduced in ESIC on a pilot basis for a period of two years.

The scheme has been extended for a further two years with effect from July 1, 2024 till June 30, 2026.

The minister also announced the provision of medical care to ESIC beneficiaries under convergence programme of ESIC with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on Pan-India basis.

This decision will help the ESIC beneficiaries to get treatment at empanelled hospitals of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantra Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in unserviced/deficient areas of country.

The ESI Corporation has also approved Para-medical and BSc (Nursing) courses in ESIC Medical College Alwar (Rajashtan), Bihta (Bihar), Faridabad (Haryana), Joka (West Bengal), K.K. Nagar (Tamil Nadu), Sanathnagar (Telangana) and Rajajinagar (Karnataka).

According to the ministry, ESI Corporation has also approved for the adoption of recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer, in line with the AIIMS recruitment policy, for conducting the recruitment of Nursing Officers through NORCET organised by AIIMS.

