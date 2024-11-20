Central team to visit Odisha for assessment of damages caused by Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) is scheduled to reach Odisha on November 24 for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' that hit the Odisha coast in October 2024, informed Suresh Pujari, the state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister on Wednesday.

As per official sources, this visit aims to evaluate the ground realities and provide critical insights for relief and recovery measures.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Pujari said that the union home ministry through a letter has intimated that a seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by P.K. Rai, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, will reach Odisha on November 24. The team accompanied by officials of the Revenue Department will carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the cyclone and subsequent flooding in three coastal districts of the state between November 24 and 27.

Pujari also stated that the collectors of the affected districts have been given instructions about the visit of the central team.

The team comprises representatives from multiple central ministries, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the disaster's impact in the affected districts.

Pujari stated that the central team will also meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team is scheduled to begin the field visits to the affected areas on November 25. Following the assessment through field visits in the three affected districts, the central team will return to Bhubaneswar and hold a briefing with the authorities of Revenue and other departments of the state government and collect reports related to the damages in the cyclone.

He said that Odisha will receive compensation from the union government on the basis of the damage report prepared by the state government and the on-the-spot assessment by the central team.

Notably, the Severe Cyclonic storm 'Dana' that hit the Odisha coast on October 25 has caused damages to the tune of over Rs 600 crore, as per the assessment of the state government.

