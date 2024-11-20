Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika’s goal helps India beat China 1-0 to defend title

Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 20 (IANS) India secured the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against China in the final here on Wednesday. Deepika’s decisive back-handed strike in the third quarter proved to be the difference, as the hosts defended their lead resolutely to claim their second consecutive title.

Overall, this is the third time that India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, joining South Korea as the most successful team in the competition. After their maiden triumph in 2016 in Singapore, the Indian women's team won their second title in Ranchi in 2023 and have now followed it up with victory in Rajgir on Wednesday. India have claimed silver medals twice in 2013 and 2018 and bronze in 2010.

The pivotal moment came midway through the third quarter when India earned a penalty corner. Deepika showcased her composure and skill, firing a back-handed shot into the far corner to give her side the lead. The forward had a chance to double the advantage minutes later with a penalty stroke but missed it, leaving the team with a slender one-goal cushion.

Paris Olympic Games silver medallist China pushed hard for an equaliser in the final quarter, but India’s defense, led by an inspired performance from goalkeeper Savita Punia, held firm. The victory marked India’s first title under coach Harendra Singh.

Earlier, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Japan 2-0 in the semifinals.

