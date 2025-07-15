Centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in a road accident in Punjab

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Centenarian long-distance runner Fauja Singh, widely recognised as the world's oldest marathon runner, has died at the age of 114 in a road accident at Beas Pind near Jalandhar in Punjab. According to reports, the Indian-British Sikh marathon runner of Punjabi descent was hit by an unidentified vehicle when he was crossing the road in his native village.

An officer of the Jalandhar rural police told the media that they were informed about the accident by one of Fauja Singh's relatives. "We have been told that he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. We have set up a team and are investigating," said a police official who claimed the vehicle that caused the accident was probably a car.

A global icon of strength and willpower, Fauja Singh has inspired millions by running marathons past 100. He took up marathon running late in life and has reportedly completed over 100 marathons.

Born in the undivided Punjab at Beas Pind near Jalandhar on April 1, 1911, Fauja Singh started running as a means to overcome his grief after witnessing the death of his fifth son in a construction accident in 1994.

Having emigrated to England in the 1990s, Fauja Singh took running in international competitions at the age of 89 and soon started taking part in International marathons. Settled in Ilford with one of his sons, Fauja Singh, soon became renowned worldwide as he set many records in the 90-plus age category.

Besides the marathon, he would participate in many long-distance running disciplines in the Masters' category. At the age of 100, he accomplished eight world age group records in one day, at the special Ontario Masters Association Fauja Singh Invitational Meet, held at Birchmount Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

His biography, titled Turbaned Tornado, was formally released in the Attlee Room of Britain's House of Lords on July 7, 2011.

He was one of the torchbearers for the London Olympics in 2012 and was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to sport and charity.

