Celebrating centenary of two Punjabi giants

Chandigarh, April 8 (IANS) Speakers representing a broad spectrum of eminent Punjabis discussed the lives of Giani Gurdit Singh, who wrote the immortal 'Mera Pind', and his wife Inderjit Kaur, the first woman Vice Chancellor of north India, on the Kendri Singh Sabha campus here on Saturday.

Sikh scholars and Punjabi intellectuals celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of the two personalities who reached the pinnacle of their respective chosen fields.

They emphasised that the contributions of Giani Gurdit Singh to Punjabi literature and religion were like milestones. A special issue of the monthly magazine 'Quami Singh Sabha Patrika' dedicated to these two personalities was released on this occasion.

Bhai Ashok Singh Bagrian highlighted how Giani Gurdit Singh's book 'Mundavni' and his research into the teachings of the Gurus had brought clarity to Sikh religious discourse.

Bir Devinder Singh, a former Deputy Speaker of Punjab, said Giani Gurdit Singh was fully-committed to his research and writing. He also highlighted how he had played a significant role in researching and establishing Takht Sri Damdama Sahib as the fifth Takht of the Sikhs.

Senior Advocate Manjit Singh Khera said Giani Gurdit Singh was truly focused on his goals and had perseverance. He contributed majorly to the establishment of the Kendri Singh Sabha and the revival of the Singh Sabha movement. He recounted his association with Giani Gurdit Singh from the 1950s.

Kamlesh Uppal, who headed the theatre department at Punjabi University, Patiala, said Giani Gurdit Singh was an artiste of Punjabi language, lifestyle, rituals, and spirituality that underpinned life in Punjab.

He expressed this talent through 'Mera Pind', which became an encyclopaedia for secular life in Punjab, Uppal said.

Ranjit Powar, a former administrator and author, spoke of the rare ability of the couple to remain grounded even as they reached the heights of their respective fields.

The two towering personalities could have had an ego clash, but on the contrary, they were supportive of each other, Powar said.

Nivedita Singh from the department of music, Punjabi University, spoke how as the Vice Chancellor, Inderjit Kaur established the Baba Farid Chair and the Punjabi Cultural Museum in the university, besides laying the foundation for the academic study of Gurmat Sangeet.

She recalled her soft-spoken manner and ability to inspire the students.

Without any degree of higher learning, Giani Gurdit Singh was honoured with the highest literary awards. UNESCO also awarded his book 'Mera Pind'.

Giani Gurdit Singh created institutions that have outlasted him, which was a common refrain among many speakers who included Sham Singh, President of Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha; Baldev Singh, Principal, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Vidya Kendra, Delhi; journalist and author Roopinder Singh, who is Giani Gurdit Singh's son; and Chetan Singh, former director, languages department, Punjabi University, among others.

A novel, 'Shah Sawar', written by Jasveer Singh Shree was also released on the occasion.

