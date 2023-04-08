'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The song 'Veera Raja Veera' -- the second to be released from the Mani Ratnam spectacle 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' -- was shared by the film's makers on Saturday.

Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman has composed the track, picturised on Karthi, Trisha and Shobita Dhulipala against the backdrop of warships sailing across the high seas. It is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad.

The track features a melodious use of the tabla and veena, both instruments complementing the 'murkiyaan' in the melodious voices of Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal and Arman Dehlvi.

The Hindi lyrics for the song have been penned by Gulzar, who has earlier delivered knockout albums with Rahman for 'Guru', 'Dil Se..' and 'Saathiya', among other such notable films.

'Ponniyin Selvan: 2', which is sequel of 'PS-1', 2022's highest-grossing Tamil film, has been helmed by the National Award-winning maker of classic hits, Mani Ratnam.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's timeless Tamil novel, 'Ponniyin Selvan', the film will be released in cinemas worldwide on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

