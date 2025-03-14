Celebrate Holi traditionally with mutual brotherhood and harmony, says Mayawati

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has called upon people to celebrate Holi with brotherhood and harmony.

Taking to social media, she said the festival should be celebrated traditionally with mutual brotherhood and harmony.

She wrote on her X handle in Hindi (loosely translated as), "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours and gulal. Celebrate it traditionally with full enthusiasm and peace, mutual brotherhood and harmony."

Also stressing on unity and harmony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said the festival of Holi is about unity inspiring all to walk on the path of harmony with love and cordiality.

Taking to the social media platform X, he wished everyone joy, enthusiasm, and prosperity during the vibrant festival.

"The festival of Holi is the messenger of unity, which inspires us to walk on the path of harmony with love and cordiality," he said.

The CM further prayed to Lord Shri Ram, "I pray to Lord Shri Ram that this festival may fill the life of all of you with various colours of happiness, prosperity, and new enthusiasm."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X, "Best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of Holi! May the colors of joy, enthusiasm & new energy fill your life with happiness and health. Have a wonderful & safe Holi!"

Earlier in day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her Holi wishes, highlighting the festival's cultural significance.

In her message shared on X, she said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to send his warm wishes. "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of joy, enthusiasm, and colours, 'Holi'. May this festival of colours bring increased prosperity, progress, and affluence in the lives of all of you," he posted on X.

The nation is celebrating Holi on Friday with a spirit of unity, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival and reinforcing the importance of togetherness and joy.

