CCRAS revives rare ayurvedic manuscripts to boost India’s literary heritage

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush, on Wednesday announced it has revived two rare and significant Ayurvedic manuscripts strengthening India’s literary heritage in traditional medicine.

The manuscripts Dravyaratnakara Nighaṇṭu and Dravyanamakara Nighaṇṭu were unveiled during an event organised by the RRAP Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Mumbai.

“These texts are not just historical artefacts -- they are living knowledge systems that can transform contemporary healthcare approaches when studied and applied thoughtfully,” said Prof. Vd. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, New Delhi.

Acharya emphasised the importance of such revivals in bridging India’s ancient wisdom with contemporary research frameworks.

These critical editions are expected to serve as invaluable resources for students, researchers, academicians, and Ayurveda practitioners, further inspiring scholarly exploration and deeper engagement with India’s classical medical literature.

Dravyaratnakara Nighaṇṭu was authored by Mudgala Paṇḍita in 1480 AD. The previously unpublished lexicon consists of eighteen chapters offering in-depth knowledge of drug synonyms, therapeutic actions, and medicinal properties.

It was a widely referenced text in Maharashtra until the 19th century, and it draws from classical Nighaṇṭus like Dhanvantari and Raja Nighaṇṭu while documenting numerous novel medicinal substances from plant, mineral, and animal origins.

On the other hand, Dravyanamakara Nighaṇṭu, attributed to Bhisma Vaidya, serves as a standalone appendix to the Dhanvantari Nighaṇṭu.

The manuscripts focus exclusively on homonyms of drug and plant names -- a complex area of study vital to Ayurveda.

Encompassing 182 verses and two colophon verses, the text has been meticulously edited enhancing its utility for scholars of Rasashastra, Bhaishajya Kalpana, and classical Ayurvedic pharmacology.

The manuscripts were critically edited and translated by renowned manuscriptologist and veteran Ayurveda expert, Dr. Sadanand D. Kamat of Mumbai.

Kamat is also known for his authoritative work on Saraswati Nighaṇṭu, Bhavaprakasha Nighaṇṭu, and Dhanvantari Nighaṇṭu

