CBI nabs Rajni Priya, key accused in Rs 1,000 cr Srijan Scam

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Rajni Priya, the Secretary of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti, an NGO based in Bihar's Bhagalpur, who was on the run in connection with the Rs 1,000 crore Srijan Scam. She was arrested from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A Patna court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

The CBI had registered 24 cases on the allegations of misappropriation of Rs 1,000 crore of government funds by fudging records. The scam came to light after the death of the Founder-Secretary of the Bhagalpur-based NGO.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on the request of Bihar government.

It was alleged that the officials of the said NGO entered into conspiracy with officials of various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Bank of India etc., for diversion of government funds into the accounts of the said NGO by using forged documents.

Priya, the daughter-in-law of the Founder-Secretary of the NGO, is the key accused in the scam who was absconding since the beginning of the probe.

She was declared also a Proclaimed Offender by the court. After sustained efforts, the CBI traced and arrested her from Sahibabad.

