Cattle scam: ED again summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, to the agency's headquarters in New Delhi for questioning in connection to the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

This is the third time that Sukanya Mondal has been summoned to the national capital for questioning since the central agency sleuths took her father to New Delhi in connection with the ongoing probe.

However, she had dodged ED summons on both occasions.

Agency sources have said that in the third summon, Sukanya Mondal has been asked appear on April 12.

Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal is under judicial custody at the Tihar Jail.

It however, remains unclear if Sukanya Mondal will respond to the third summon.

The last time when the ED had summoned her to New Delhi, the agency sleuths also warned her of strong legal actions in case of her absence.

She was first summoned to New Delhi on March 15. But every time she communicated to ED about her inability to be present on health grounds.

