Capital contest: Delhi records 8.10 pc voter turnout by 9:30 am amid tight security

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday as polling continues across all 70 Assembly constituencies.

Among key constituencies, voter turnout stood at 7 per cent in New Delhi, 7.5 per cent in Jangpura, and 6.2 per cent in Kalkaji as of 9 a.m.

Okhla registered a turnout of 7.90 per cent, Seelampur saw 11.02 per cent voting, Matia Mahal 6.49 per cent, Ballimaran 6.97 per cent, Mustafabad 12.43 per cent, Babarpur 9.36 per cent, and Chandni Chowk saw 4.53 per cent voting.

A district-wise voter turnout recorded by 9:30 a.m. includes Central Delhi at 6.67 per cent, East Delhi at 8.21 per cent, New Delhi at 6.51 per cent, North Delhi at 7.12 per cent, North East Delhi at 10.7 per cent, North West Delhi at 7.66 per cent, Shahdara at 8.92 per cent, South Delhi at 8.43 per cent, South East Delhi at 8.36 per cent, South West Delhi at 9.34 per cent, and West Delhi at 6.76 per cent.

Voting, which began early in the morning, will continue until 6 p.m. With nearly 3,000 polling booths marked as sensitive, authorities have heightened security with the deployment of 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have been put in place to ensure law and order.

The elections will decide whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains its dominance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback, or the Congress re-emerges as a strong contender. The results will be declared on February 8.

Campaigning ended on Monday at 6 p.m. after an intense electoral battle. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP secured a landslide victory with 62 out of 70 seats, BJP won eight, while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the second consecutive time.

As voting progresses, all eyes are on the final turnout and the electoral outcome.

