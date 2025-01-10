Candidates file petition in Patna HC seeking cancellation of 70th BPSC exam

Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) The allegations of irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary examination have escalated, with a group of examinees on Thursday, filing a petition in the Patna High Court seeking the cancellation and re-conducting the examination held on December 13.

The controversy follows ongoing protests by candidates and earlier unsuccessful attempts to bring the matter before the Supreme Court.

Led by Pappu Kumar and other examinees, the petition alleges large-scale rigging and demands the annulment of the exam.

The petitioners argue that the examination process was compromised, affecting the fairness and credibility of the results.

The matter has gained momentum as candidates, discontent with the lack of government response, have turned to the judiciary for redressal.

On January 7, the Supreme Court heard a related petition filed by a law firm that demanded cancellation of the exam due to alleged rigging.

It had put forth the point to take action against officials, including the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate, for cane-charging protesting students, a CBI investigation under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

However, a bench comprising CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Vishwanathan declined to hear the petition, directing the petitioners to approach the Patna High Court first.

The court emphasised that due process should be followed, with the High Court being the appropriate forum for initiating such matters.

For several days, candidates have been protesting against the alleged irregularities, staging protests and hunger strikes in Patna's Gardanibagh.

Their primary demand remains the cancellation of the preliminary examination and the re-conducting of the test with transparency.

They have also sought accountability from the authorities for any lapses in conducting the exam.

The case in the Patna High Court could become pivotal in addressing the grievances of the candidates and determining whether the alleged irregularities warrant the cancellation and re-conduct of the examination.

