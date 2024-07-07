Canada Open: Priyanshu's impressive campaign ends with semifinal loss

Calgary, July 7 (IANS) India’s challenge at the Canada Open, a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament, ended with Priyanshu Rajawat's straight-game loss to France’s Alex Lanier in the men’s singles semifinals.

The 22-year-old went down 17-21, 10-21 to 37th ranked Frenchman in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre late on Saturday.

World No. 39 Rajawat had a giant-killing run at the Canada Open. He had pulled off a stunning victory over world no. 4 Dane Anders Antonsen in the quarterfinals.

He also stunned world No. 24 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the round of 32 and world No. 33 Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the last 16.

