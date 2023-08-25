Call centre duping US citizens busted in Noida, 84 held

Noida, Aug 25 (IANS) The Noida Police claimed to have busted a fake call centre with arrest of 84 people, including 38 women, allegedly involved in duping US citizens of crores of rupees, officials said on Thursday.

Based on inputs from US counterparts, the Noida Police started investigation last week and conducted raids at the call centre, located in Phase 1 police station area, on Wednesday.

According to a senior police official, the accused used to target gullible US citizens by convincing that their social security number has been compromised. Later, they used to make money by selling fake gift cards and crypto currency in lieu of resolving the issue.

Police seized 150 computer sets, 13 mobile phones, one server, Rs 20 lakh in cash, 42 printers and a luxury car from the call centre.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.