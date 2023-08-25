Man dies of dengue in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 25 (IANS) A 30-year-old chartered accountant has died of dengue in a private hospital in Gurugram, a health official said on Thursday.

This is the first dengue-related death reported from any city hospital this season.

The man was reportedly admitted to the hospital on August 17 after being diagnosed with a high fever and very low platelet count, doctors at the hospital said.

He was experiencing internal bleeding and her condition was very critical when he was admitted to the hospital. He had multiple organ failure and he passed away on Tuesday.

"As of Wednesday, 64 cases were reported in the city and 11 are currently hospitalised. As many as 26 cases did not require hospitalisation," said JP Rajliwal, district surveillance officer of the health department.

