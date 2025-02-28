CAG report will expose major scam in Delhi’s health sector, say BJP leaders

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services in Delhi' is set to be presented in the Assembly on Friday.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the report would unveil another massive scam, just like the liquor policy case.

"Today, another CAG report on Arvind Kejriwal’s scam will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. This report will expose how Kejriwal looted Delhi under the guise of hospital and healthcare services. An additional Rs 350 crore was spent beyond the allocated budget, which was directly pocketed through corruption," said Sirsa.

"Even Mohalla Clinics, which were claimed to be world-class, had no electricity, yet rent was paid for them. This was nothing but a well-planned scam to loot Delhi. The CAG report will reveal Kejriwal’s true face and prove that he is a corrupt leader," he added.

BJP leader Satish Upadhyay also criticised the AAP government, alleging large-scale financial mismanagement in the healthcare sector.

Speaking to IANS, Upadhyay said, "For the past eleven years, the AAP government has been involved in various scams. Earlier, the CAG’s liquor policy report was presented, but many reports were never tabled in the Assembly. Now, with the health sector report, it will be evident how AAP leaders were involved in financial misappropriation in hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, diagnostic labs, and medicine procurement."

He further added, "The AAP government consistently worked to benefit its associates while ignoring rules. Public money was siphoned off through various schemes, and this report will expose those irregularities."

Commenting on Mohalla Clinics, Upadhyay remarked, "AAP hyped them as world-class healthcare centres, but in reality, they lacked even basic facilities like toilets and X-ray machines. Many had either no doctors or no medicines, raising serious concerns about healthcare services in Delhi."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also heads the Finance Department, will table the report, which is anticipated to expose significant gaps in healthcare services. Sources indicate that this is the second CAG report to be presented in the Assembly, following the earlier one on the liquor policy.

