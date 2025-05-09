CAG report on air pollution to be discussed in Delhi Assembly session, beginning May 13

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The Delhi government is tipped to review the follow-up action taken on CAG reports on air pollution and the excise policy in the second part of the Budget Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence on May 13, said an official on Friday.

A Delhi BJP leader said the government may also bring in a resolution hailing 'Operation Sindoor' and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decisive action against terror.

On April 1, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on 'Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi' in the Assembly, which "exposed" gaps and loopholes in the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's functioning.

The report found many shortcomings and discrepancies in the AAP government's policies towards checking vehicular emissions and pollution control certification.

Holding the previous government accountable for "glaring lapses" in Pollution Under Control certification, it said: "The system for issuing ‘fitness’ certificates to commercial vehicles was dysfunctional and prone to misuse. Audit also observed that the government did not take any action to implement the 'Delhi Management and Parking Places Rules' aimed at avoiding stagnation of vehicles and traffic congestion due to haphazardly parked vehicles."

All the CAG reports related to liquor, Transport, Environment and pollution were referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The PAC has been examining the CAG report, questioning officials and bringing to record the instances of irregularities.

PAC president Ajay Mahawar said the CAG report on excise policy flagged serious irregularities in the functioning of the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, at first glance, and pointed to corruption at various levels in several departments, including the Excise policy

Mahawar, a BJP MLA from Ghonda constituency, said the PAC report is expected to be finalised by June.

He said the PAC will contact all the stakeholders, gather their explanations, and subsequently present its report in the Assembly.

The PAC is one of the most powerful government committees as it plays a vital role in scrutinising the government's financial operations and works towards maintaining transparency and accountability in public spending.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.