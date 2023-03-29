Bypoll in a Meghalaya constituency on May 10

Shillong, March 29 (IANS) The Election Commission on Wednesday announced by-election in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in Meghalya's East Khasi Hills district will be held on May 10.

The elections for 60-member Meghalaya assembly were held on February 27 but the polling in Sohiong could not be held following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who died on February 20 due to illness.

In the February 27 elections, the UDP, securing 11 seats, emerged as the second single largest party after National People's Party (NPP), which got 26 seats.

The UDP is supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, dominated by the NPP. Various other local parties are also supporting the MDA government, headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the National President of the NPP.

Like the previous occasions, the BJP with two MLAs is a part of the MDA government.

In the February 27 elections, the NPP, the BJP, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) have put up candidates in the Sohiong constituency.

It is not yet clear whether the NPP, the BJP, and the HSPDP, who are part of the MDA government, would field candidates in the tribal reserved seat.

Statutory notification for the by-elections to Sohiong would be issued on April 13 and the last date of filing nominations is April 20.

Votes will be counted on May 13.

