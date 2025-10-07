Is There a Bank Holiday Today, October 7, for Valmiki Jayanti?

Several Indian states will observe a bank holiday on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in celebration of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule, banks will remain closed in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Odisha.

Why the Holiday?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the sage and poet who authored the epic Ramayana. Devotees across the country celebrate his life and teachings with special prayers, processions, and cultural events.

Kumar Purnima: Observed mainly in Odisha and some eastern regions, Kumar Purnima is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the deity symbolizing youth and valor. On this day, young girls traditionally fast and pray for happiness and prosperity in life.

Banking Operations

All public sector, private, and cooperative banks in the above-mentioned states will remain closed on October 7. However, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps will continue to function normally. Customers are advised to plan transactions accordingly, as interbank transfers and cheque clearances may be processed on the next working day.

What Customers Should Do

Complete urgent transactions and cash withdrawals before October 7.

Use ATMs or online services for basic banking needs.

Expect minor delays in interbank settlements and fund transfers.

The dual observance of Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima offers an opportunity for people to engage in cultural and spiritual festivities while enjoying a midweek bank holiday.