Stock Market Holiday May 1: Are NSE and BSE Closed for May Day?

Indian equity markets will not function on Friday, May 1, 2026, due to the observance of Maharashtra Day. This day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra, where the country’s major stock exchanges are headquartered.

As per official exchange schedules, trading across all key segments—including equities, equity derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment—will remain suspended for the day. Both major exchanges will remain shut, halting all regular market activities.

Trading will resume on Monday, May 4, 2026, following the weekend break. Typically, Indian stock markets operate from Monday to Friday, with the main session running between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. This is preceded by a pre-opening session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. Markets remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and on officially public holidays.

MCX and NCDEX Trading Schedule

On this holiday, commodity markets will follow a slightly different schedule. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day.

However, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will function partially. The morning trading session, usually conducted from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will not take place. Instead, trading will resume in the evening session, which runs from 5:00 PM until 11:55 PM.

Stock Market Holidays in May 2026

Apart from regular weekend closures, Indian stock markets will observe two holidays in May 2026:

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

May 28 – Bakri Id

Investors are advised to plan their trading activities accordingly, keeping these non-trading days in mind.