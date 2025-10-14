October 15 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As traders and investors gear up for the mid-October trading week, many are wondering — is October 15, 2025, a stock market holiday or not? According to the official trading calendar released by both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Wednesday, October 15, 2025, is a regular trading day.

This means that stock markets across India will remain open for all normal trading activities. Both equity and derivative segments will function as usual during standard market hours.

October 15: Regular Trading Day

There is no holiday or special observance scheduled for October 15, 2025. Hence, all trading sessions — equity, F&O, and currency markets — will operate normally.

The markets will open at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, following the usual weekday schedule.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain open for both morning and evening sessions, as there are no trading holidays for commodities on this date.

No Stock Market Holiday on October 15

The last trading break occurred during the second Saturday (October 11) and Sunday (October 12), when markets were closed as per the weekly schedule. Now, trading resumes regularly throughout the week.

The next major break for the stock markets will come during Diwali, when the markets will hold a special Muhurat trading session — a symbolic one-hour trading window observed on the occasion of Diwali.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming stock market holidays later this month as per the NSE and BSE holiday list:

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Diwali / Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading session in evening)

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) – Diwali Balipratipada (Market Closed)

Other than these, the rest of the weekdays in October remain normal working days for stock exchanges.

Summary

To sum up, October 15, 2025, is not a stock market holiday. Both NSE and BSE will be open for trading, and all market operations will run as usual.

With the Diwali holidays approaching next week, investors can look forward to the festive Muhurat trading session and plan their trades accordingly.

Also read: Top Diwali Holiday Destinations Under Rs 20,000 in India