November 8 Stock Market Holiday due to Saturday!

The Indian stock market, on Saturday, November 8, 2025, will be closed because it coincides with the second Saturday of the month. As per the standard trading holiday calendar, both the NSE and the BSE stay closed on every Saturday and Sunday. Consequently, no trading would take place in either equity or derivatives or currency markets tomorrow.

Regular Weekend Closure

The Indian stock markets open from Monday to Friday from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Both the NSE and BSE are closed during weekends—Saturdays and Sundays—which is a part of the weekly holiday trading calendar. As November 8 is the second Saturday, the trading terminals will remain closed and reopen for trading on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Commodity Market Schedule

Likewise, the morning session on Saturday will also be closed for trading in the MCX. The evening session may be operated depending upon the international commodity market trends, but usually, domestic trading activities are almost negligible during weekends.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in November 2025

Besides the weekend breaks, regional and national holidays will be observed on some more days this month at the Indian stock exchanges. The next public holiday in the markets after this weekend will fall on account of state-specific holidays or any national observances decided by the official BSE and NSE 2025 holiday calendar.

Online and After-Hours Market

While trading floors will be shut, investors can still access online trading platforms to review portfolios, place orders for Monday, or track global market movements. However, no transactions will be executed until the market reopens on Monday morning.

Summary

Holiday Date: November 8, 2025

Reason: Second Saturday (Weekly Market Holiday)

Markets Closed: NSE, BSE, MCX (morning session)

Next Trading Day: Monday, November 10, 2025

Investors are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, as both Saturday and Sunday (November 8 and 9) will be non-trading days for Indian stock exchanges.

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