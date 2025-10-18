Muhurat Trading 2025: Date, Time, and Significance of Special Trading Session on Diwali

As Diwali 2025 draws near, the stock exchanges are preparing for the highly awaited Muhurat Trading session, a ritual that officially commences the new financial year based on the Hindu calendar. This year, the session will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, but with one important twist: for the first time in decades, the trading session will be shifted from the evening to the afternoon.

What Is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a one-hour special session organized each year on Diwali, which is regarded as a favorable time for investors to usher in the new financial year. "Muhurat" is a word used to denote a propitious period in Hindu culture, and the stock market session organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) is symbolic in nature, not an ordinary trading day.

In this session, even though the markets are closed for the rest of the day, trading terminals are opened. The transactions done in this session are real deals, but they are usually considered by most investors to be ceremonial moves or long-term investments instead of short trades or pure bets.

Alterations of Muhurat Trading in 2025

This year, the Muhurat Trading session will be from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm IST, with pre-opening session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. The market would close at 3:05 pm.

For the first time in years, this special Muhurat Trading window has been shifted from the evening to the afternoon. Muhurat Trading has typically started at 6:00 pm in the past, but this change to the afternoon is intended to provide greater ease of access and convenience for a wider group of investors.

Why the Afternoon Shift?

This transition to an afternoon session is more than a tactical adjustment. The change synchronizes with new clearing and settlement architectures, de-loading post-market system capacities. Moreover, it would be more suitable for the work schedule of investors in markets like Europe and the Middle East, enhancing participation by international investors and NRIs (Non-Resident Indians).

Though this shift holds the promise of greater accessibility, it can also contribute to variations in market liquidity, volatility, and trading. Old-time investors who identify with Muhurat Trading as an evening ritual may have to make a transition towards the new timings.

How Should Investors Approach Muhurat Trading?

Investors wishing to engage in Muhurat Trading 2025 must proceed cautiously with preparation. They must make sure that their trading and Demat accounts are active well in advance of the session. Brokers can have requirements for order cut-off timings or pre-registration, so it's crucial to keep oneself in the loop.

It's best to play blue-chip or big-cap stocks that have a good reputation and enough liquidity. Since the session is very short, it's ideal to employ limit orders instead of speculative buying or selling. Avoid over-trading, as it's not really a day for getting instant returns but rather more of a symbolic affair.

The Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is not merely a money event but a ritual that intermixes business and culture. Chopda Pujan, a prayer to invoke blessings on account books, is done traditionally by traders before the very first order in the Muhurat session. This ritualistic act creates a positive note for the ensuing financial year, enabling investors to realign their strategies and reconfirm their long-term objectives.

Psychologically, the Muhurat session is a renewal moment. Whether the market trends with optimism or restraint during this time, the trading session is a reflection of the sentiment of investors and works as a setting tone for the year ahead.

While the session is symbolic, market fundamentals remain the guiding force. Market volatility, price fluctuations, and liquidity conditions will still apply. Investors should approach the session with discipline, keeping in mind that timing alone does not guarantee financial success.

Conclusion: A Strategic Start to Samvat 2082

Muhurat Trading 2025 will take place on October 21 between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm IST and is a fascinating blend of tradition and contemporary trading realities. The move to the afternoon provides fresh possibilities for involvement while preserving the cultural relevance of the experience. Investors must utilize this moment wisely, making sure that they enter the session well prepared, with patience, and a focus on the long-term.

Instead of interpreting Muhurat Trading as an opportunity to make quick profits, it would be more appropriate to consider it a ceremonial beginning for the new fiscal year—a time to invest with good intention, re-align plans, and adopt the Samvat year tradition.

Also read: October 18 Telangana Bandh: Bus Services Disrupted, Schools Closed