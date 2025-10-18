Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Duvvada Madhuri’s Super Power Revoked by Nagarjuna

The drama inside the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house continues to intensify. The show currently has 16 contestants, including six new wildcard entries. Among them, Madhuri and Ayesha have become the biggest talking points this week.

Ayesha has been loud and emotional since her entry — shouting during tasks and crying after losing a game, even nominating Tanuja for being “all noise and no substance.”

Meanwhile, wildcard entrant Divvela Madhuri seems to have taken over the house like a second Bigg Boss, trying to control fellow contestants and assert dominance. Her heated argument with Kalyan became the highlight of the episode.

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni, who addressed the issue during the weekend episode, directly asked Captain Suman who was at fault in the fight. Without hesitation, Suman pointed at Divvela Madhuri. Nagarjuna then played a video clip of the incident and told Madhuri that while her point might have been valid, her tone and attitude were inappropriate. When Madhuri tried to justify herself by saying, “That’s just how my voice is,” Nagarjuna sternly responded, “Your voice isn’t always like that — it’s your way of speaking that creates the problem.”

In a dramatic twist, Nagarjuna asked the studio audience whether Madhuri should retain her “super power” — the special ability to cancel her elimination, which she received upon entering as a wildcard. The audience unanimously voted against it, leading to the revocation of her power.

What began as a confident entry for Madhuri has now turned into a setback, as viewers appear to be losing patience with her high-handed behaviour inside the house.