When is Diwali 2025? October 20 or 21? Lakshmi Puja Muhurat & Celebration Tips

As the sun sets behind the Golden Gate Bridge this fall, homes across San Francisco will glow with the warm flicker of diyas, the aroma of traditional sweets, and the joy of family gatherings. Diwali, India’s most celebrated festival, brings its spirit of light, hope, and prosperity to the Bay Area once again.

For many in the Indian-American community, one question arises every year—when exactly is Diwali in 2025? Is it October 20 or 21? Here’s your simple guide to planning celebrations in San Francisco, including puja timings and home rituals.

Diwali 2025 Date

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025, in San Francisco. The date aligns with Amavasya Tithi (the new moon night) on the Hindu lunar calendar, a spiritually significant time to worship Goddess Lakshmi.

While the Amavasya Tithi continues into the early hours of October 21, the key rituals and auspicious timing fall on the evening of October 20. This is when families traditionally perform Lakshmi Puja and light diyas to welcome wealth, happiness, and prosperity into their homes.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in San Francisco

The most auspicious time to perform Lakshmi Puja in 2025 is from 7:38 PM to 9:01 PM. This timing overlaps with Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal, ideal periods for spiritual activities and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Pradosh Kaal

Begins: 6:25 PM

Ends: 9:01 PM

This calm and spiritually charged time after sunset is perfect for lighting diyas and setting up your evening rituals.

Amavasya Tithi

Begins: 3:14 AM on October 20

Ends: 5:24 AM on October 21

Even though Tithi continues past midnight, the main puja and customs are observed during the evening of October 20 in accordance with tradition.

Simple Lakshmi Puja Rituals to Perform at Home

Whether you’re in a Cupertino house or a Mission District apartment, here’s how to celebrate Diwali at home:

Clean and Decorate Your Home

A clean home invites Goddess Lakshmi. Declutter and decorate your space with fresh flowers, fairy lights, and rangoli designs near the entrance or prayer area.

Prepare the Puja Setup

Arrange idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Include a kalash (copper or silver pot with water), coins, rice grains, and a red cloth for your puja thali.

Perform the Puja at the Right Time

Start your puja at 7:38 PM. Offer flowers, light a diya, and recite Lakshmi mantras. You can chant the Shri Suktam or simply pray with devotion.

Offer Prasad and Light Diyas

Prepare traditional sweets like laddoos or halwa for prasad. After the aarti, light diyas throughout your home, balcony, or windows to spread positivity and dispel darkness.

Spend Time with Family

Diwali is about togetherness. Share sweets, play games, or reflect on the past year. Even a quiet evening at home can feel magical.

Celebrate the Spirit of Diwali

This Diwali, the glow of tradition will shine bright across San Francisco. Whether attending a community event in Fremont or celebrating quietly at home, October 20 is the night to cherish.

Take a moment to light your first diya, offer a prayer, and embrace the joy and positivity Diwali brings year after year.