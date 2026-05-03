May 4 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders often check market holidays before planning their trades, especially around major events or long weekends. As May 4, 2026 approaches, many are wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain open or closed.

The answer is straightforward—May 4, 2026 is a regular working day for the stock market. There are no festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would require a trading holiday. As a result, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will operate as usual.

Trading across all segments, including equities, derivatives, and currency markets, will follow normal market hours. Investors can carry out buying and selling activities without any restrictions related to holidays.

Stock market holidays in India are typically declared in advance and are linked to major national festivals, public holidays, or significant events. Since May 4 does not fall under any such category, it remains a standard trading session.

This clarity is particularly important as it coincides with the counting of votes for the 2026 assembly elections in several states. Market participants may closely track political developments during the day, but trading operations will continue without interruption.

In summary, May 4, 2026 is not a stock market holiday. Traders and investors can expect normal functioning of exchanges and should plan their activities accordingly.