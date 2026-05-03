Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Police Complaint on May 22

The upcoming horror–action thriller Police Complaint, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra in lead roles, is all set for a grand theatrical release on May 22. Directed by Sanjeev Megoti and produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramidha Shree Films banner, the film is already creating strong buzz in the industry.

Known for her powerful performances in both villainous and character-driven roles, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a new shade in this film, while Naveen Chandra appears in a versatile and intense role. Their combination is expected to be one of the major highlights of the movie.

On the occasion of actor Krishna Sai’s birthday, the makers released a special song dedicated to his favorite actor, Superstar Krishna, which has attracted attention from fans and movie lovers.

Speaking about the film, director Sanjeev Megoti said that Police Complaint is based on the concept of the “chain reaction of karma.” He described it as an out-and-out action entertainer blended with horror thriller elements, promising audiences a never-before-seen cinematic experience. He expressed confidence that the film’s unique storyline and powerful characterizations will impress viewers and requested audiences to support the movie upon its release.

Sanjeev Megoti, known for films like Aghora, Pourusham, Apta, Dandu, Raghava Reddy, and Adiparvam, has earned recognition as a creative filmmaker. With a strong storyline, thrilling elements, and a cast of 52 senior artists, Police Complaint has generated significant expectations even before release.

The film also features Ragini Dwivedi, Aditya Om, Ravi Shankar, Srinivasa Reddy, Sapthagiri, Sharath Lohitashwa, Gemini Suresh, Dil Ramesh, and others in key roles.