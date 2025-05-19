Gold Rate Today May 19: Prices Rise Slightly

Gold prices recorded a slight increase today in Hyderabad. The price of both gold and silver rose compared to the previous day, reflecting changes in global demand and market sentiment.

Today’s Gold & Silver Rates in Hyderabad (May 19, 2025)

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹95,510

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹87,550

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,09,000

These price movements are largely influenced by international market trends, fluctuations in the US dollar, interest rate expectations, inflation data, and geopolitical developments. Domestic factors such as demand during wedding and festive seasons also contribute to price shifts. Similar gold and silver rates are being observed across both Telugu states.