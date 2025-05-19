Who is Blessing Muzarabani? RCB’s New Speedster Replacing Lungi Ngidi—Stats, Career & More

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced the signing of Zimbabwean quick bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for South African pacer Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi is set to depart the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 26 to join South Africa's preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. \

Who is Blessing Muzarabani? RCB's New Replacement for Lungi Ngidi

Standing at 6 feet 8 inches, Blessing Muzarabani is known for his ability to extract bounce and pace from the pitch. He has represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests, 55 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 70 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), accumulating 78 wickets in T20Is at an average of 21.76. Muzarabani has also showcased his talent in various franchise leagues, including stints with Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20), and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Although he has not yet played in the IPL, Muzarabani was previously part of the league as a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season.

RCB's decision to bring in Muzarabani comes as a strategic move to bolster their pace attack ahead of the playoffs. With Josh Hazlewood currently recovering from a shoulder injury and Ngidi's impending departure, Muzarabani's inclusion provides the team with a reliable fast-bowling option.

RCB has already secured a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs and is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 23, followed by an away match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 26. Muzarabani's addition to the squad is expected to enhance RCB's bowling depth as they aim for their maiden IPL title.