TSBIE Intermediate Improvement Exam Hall Ticket 2025 Released; Download at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has published the Intermediate Supplementary and Improvement Exam Hall Tickets 2025 on its website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The students can now download their hall tickets and verify the details.

Exam Dates and Timings

The TSBIE supplementary exams will be conducted between May 22 and May 29, 2025, in two shifts:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

How to Download TSBIE Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025

To download the hall ticket, the following steps can be followed by students:

Go to the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the "Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025" link on the home page

Choose the course (General or Vocational) and year (First Year or Second Year)

Enter the hall ticket number or other details as required

Click on the "Submit" option

Download the hall ticket and take a printout

Important Details to Check

Students must thoroughly check the following information on their hall ticket:

Exam Dates and Timings: Check the exam dates to see if they are familiar with the dates and timings.

Exam Centre: Confirm the exam centre information to see that they are aware of the place.

Personal Information: Check if their details are correct.

Exam Guidelines

Students must carry a printout of their hall ticket with them to the exam center. They must also comply with any exam-specific instructions given by TSBIE.

By adhering to these steps and instructions, students can make their exam experience hassle-free.

Also read: Telangana MPHA Results Today, May 19: Check at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in