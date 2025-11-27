Gold Prices Today, Nov 27: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Vijayawada & Chennai City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India slipped marginally on Thursday, even as silver recorded a strong upward movement. According to market analysts, investors are increasingly shifting toward stable-return commodities, causing frequent fluctuations in bullion prices. Compared to Wednesday, gold rates eased slightly today, while silver surged sharply across major metro cities.

Gold Rates Today, November 27(10 Grams)

Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Prakasam, Bengaluru & Mumbai

22 Carat Gold: ₹1,17,100 (down by ₹150)

24 Carat Gold: ₹1,27,750 (down by ₹160)

Chennai

22 Carat Gold: ₹1,17,700 (down by ₹300)

24 Carat Gold: ₹1,28,400 (down by ₹330)

Delhi

22 Carat Gold: ₹1,17,250 (down by ₹150)

24 Carat Gold: ₹1,27,900 (down by ₹160)

Silver Price Today, November 27

Silver (per kg): ₹1,80,000 (up by ₹4,000)

Silver continued its strong rally, recording a steep rise compared to yesterday’s price.

What’s Driving the Price Movement?

Experts note that ongoing global economic uncertainty is pushing investors toward safer investment options. Silver is gaining traction due to rising industrial demand and increased market interest. Gold, however, has remained slightly subdued this week despite global volatility.

Disclaimer: The above gold and silver prices are indicative and subject to change based on local market conditions. GST, TCS, making charges, and other levies may apply. For accurate rates, customers are advised to check with their nearest jewellery store.