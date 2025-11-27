Smriti Mandhana-Palash Wedding Controversy: Who is Mary D’Costa?

Mary D’Costa has finally spoken out after finding herself unexpectedly dragged into the ongoing controversy surrounding singer Palash Muchhal and the postponement of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Over the past week, social media has been flooded with claims, screenshots and speculation alleging that Palash had been “cheating” on Smriti. Many users began circulating Mary’s name as the woman supposedly involved in the alleged chats.

Mary has now clarified her position through a detailed Instagram post, where she stated that she is not the choreographer for the wedding and is not connected to Palash in any personal capacity. She explained that she had interacted with him only between April 29 and May 30 earlier this year, and even during that time, the two never met in person.

Importantly, Mary pointed out that she had already exposed her chats with Palash way back in July. At that time, she says, no one paid attention because he was not widely known to the public. According to Mary, she put out those screenshots months ago, long before the Smriti Mandhana wedding discussions even began trending, yet they only resurfaced now because people were looking for explanations behind the sudden wedding postponement.

As the screenshots circulated again in November, many social media users jumped to conclusions, assuming she was the reason behind the chaos. Some even claimed she was hired as the wedding choreographer, which she has strongly denied. Mary added that the viral narrative has unfairly dragged her name into something she has no role in.

Meanwhile, the wedding postponement was officially attributed to a medical situation involving Smriti Mandhana’s father. But the social media storm has continued, with many still speculating about Palash’s alleged behaviour.

Mary’s statement is now viewed as an attempt to put an end to the rumours and distance herself from a controversy that spiralled far beyond her control.