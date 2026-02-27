Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, February 27: Check 24K, 22K and 18K City-Wise Rates in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and More!

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely firm on Friday, 27 February 2026, reflecting continuing interest among investors and jewellery buyers amid global market movements. Bullion rates across major cities showed modest variations, with 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices holding steady near recent high levels, while silver markets demonstrated both stability and slight regional differences. Market analysts say bullion is being influenced by profit-booking, international demand for safe-haven assets, and currency trends that affect import-linked pricing in India.

India’s gold prices continue to attract attention from traditional buyers ahead of the wedding and festival season, with many choose to purchase physical gold even as futures trends signal consolidation. Meanwhile, silver prices reflect both investment demand and industrial usage, keeping traders and investors alert to short-term price movements.

Silver’s Role & Market Drivers

Silver remains a key metal for both investors and industrial users, balancing demand between store-of-value buying and real-economy applications. Though global commodity conditions and currency strength affect prices, local market demand around festivities and certificate bullion products also plays a part in shaping regional silver rate variations.

Gold and Silver Prices Today in India (27 February 2026)

Gold Prices (Per Gram / Per 10 Grams)

(Figures are approximate retail rates across major cities and may vary based on local taxes and making charges — GST and TCS extra where applicable)

24-Carat Gold: ~₹16,101 – ₹16,276 per gram (₹1,61,010 – ₹1,62,760 per 10 g)

22-Carat Gold: ~₹14,759 – ₹14,919 per gram (₹1,47,590 – ₹1,49,190 per 10 g)

18-Carat Gold: ~₹12,076 – ₹12,764 per gram (₹1,20,760 – ₹1,27,640 per 10 g)

Silver Prices (Indian Cities)

Silver (Approx): ₹2,85,000 – ₹2,95,000 per kilogram (≈ ₹2,850 – ₹2,950 per 10 g)

Gold & Silver Prices Today – City-Wise (27 Feb, 2026)

Gold (₹/Gram)

Chennai:

24K ₹16,276

22K ₹14,919

18K ₹12,764

Mumbai:

24K ₹16,101

22K ₹14,759

18K ₹12,076

Delhi:

24K ₹16,182

22K ₹14,834

18K ₹12,140

Kolkata:

24K ₹16,101

22K ₹14,759

18K ₹12,076

Bengaluru:

24K ₹16,101

22K ₹14,759

18K ₹12,076

Hyderabad:

24K ₹16,101

22K ₹14,759

18K ₹12,076

Silver Prices Today - February 27, 2026:

Silver Prices (₹ per kilogram)

Delhi – ₹2,84,900

Mumbai – ₹2,84,900

Chennai – ₹2,84,900

Kolkata – ₹2,84,900

Bengaluru – ₹2,84,900

Hyderabad – ₹2,84,900

What Influences These Prices?

International Bullion Movements: Global trends in gold and silver prices affect Indian rates due to import-linked pricing and Safe-Haven demand during uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Domestic Demand: Weddings, festivals and investment considerations often drive physical gold purchases, affecting retail pricing.

Currency Trends: Strength or weakness in the Indian rupee against the US dollar influences imported bullion prices.

Profit-Booking: Traders may take profits after strong runs, leading to minor price corrections or consolidations.

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