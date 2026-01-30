Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 30, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India continued their sharp upward momentum this week, tracking a strong rally in global markets amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

According to data from the Bullions website, gold was priced at ₹1,70,480 per 10 grams, while silver stood at ₹4,02,490 per kilogram on Wednesday. Silver prices breached the ₹4 lakh per kg mark in the national capital on Friday, while gold hovered near a fresh record high of ₹1.83 lakh per 10 grams.

Silver has now extended gains for the fourth consecutive session, surging 5.06% to an all-time high, according to news agency PTI. Gold prices also received a boost after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted that former President Donald Trump could soon announce his pick for the next Federal Reserve Chair, adding to market volatility and investor caution.

Gold Rates Today in Major Cities

Gold prices across Indian metros remain elevated, with southern cities leading the charts.

Mumbai: ₹1,70,170 per 10 grams

Delhi: ₹1,69,880

Kolkata: ₹1,69,950

Bengaluru: ₹1,70,310

Hyderabad: ₹1,70,440

Chennai: ₹1,70,670

Chennai continues to record the highest gold rates among major cities, followed closely by Hyderabad and Bengaluru, maintaining a noticeable gap with northern markets.

Silver Rates Today Across India

Silver prices have surged sharply, supported by strong industrial demand and supply constraints.

Mumbai: ₹4,01,760 per kg

Delhi: ₹4,01,060

Bengaluru: ₹4,02,070

Hyderabad: ₹4,02,390

Chennai: ₹4,02,920

Kolkata: ₹4,01,220

Silver’s rally is being driven by its increasing use in AI data centres and solar energy, along with tight physical supply conditions.

Global Market Trends

In international markets, gold prices rose 1.3% to $5,447.18 an ounce as of 8:10 am in Singapore, rebounding after a volatile previous session. Earlier, gold had plunged 5.7% from a record high of $5,595.47, before staging a recovery.

According to Bloomberg, spot gold recently touched an all-time high of $5,591.61 an ounce, while silver climbed to $119.34 per ounce earlier this week. Silver prices were last up 2.4% at $118.43 an ounce.

Analysts attribute the surge to strong safe-haven demand, as investors increasingly move away from sovereign bonds and currencies amid heightened global tensions.