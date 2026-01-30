Half-Day Holiday on January 31, 2026 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti Procession in Punjab

The district administration has announced a half-day holiday on January 31, 2026, in connection with the 649th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, which will be observed on February 1, 2026. The decision was taken to enable people to participate in the religious procession and related events.

Half-Day Holiday for Offices and Educational Institutions

District Magistrate Gulpreet Singh Aulakh issued official orders declaring a holiday in the afternoon of January 31 for all government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the district. The holiday was granted following a request submitted by the Sri Guru Ravidas Mandir Management Committee (Regd.), which sought administrative support for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The afternoon holiday will allow devotees, students, and employees to take part in the procession and community programs planned across the district.

Holiday Demand in Sangrur for Sant Attar Singh Ji Anniversary

Meanwhile, important developments have emerged from Sangrur district, where preparations are underway for the annual death anniversary of Sant Baba Attar Singh Ji of Mastuana Sahib, a revered spiritual leader of the 20th century. A senior delegation from the Akal College Council met Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba to coordinate arrangements and extended an official invitation for the event.

The invitation committee, led by Council President Sant Baba Kaka Singh and Secretary Jaswant Singh Khaira, also submitted a memorandum requesting that January 31 be declared a district-level public holiday in Sangrur. The delegation stated that lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to attend the event, leading to significant crowds in the region.

Administration Assures Support

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba assured the delegation that the proposal for a holiday would be reviewed by the administration. He also confirmed that the district authorities would provide full support for security, cleanliness, and traffic management to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual Jog Mela and related religious programs.

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