February 7 Stock Market Holiday tomorrow due to Saturday!

Investors and traders searching for updates on market operations should note that February 7 is a stock market holiday as it falls on a Saturday. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as per their regular weekly schedule.

Since tomorrow is a weekend, there will be no trading activity in the equity segment, derivatives segment, currency markets, or commodity markets across Indian exchanges. All market-related operations, including order placements and settlements, will resume on the next trading day, Monday.

There is no special festival or official holiday on February 7; the closure is purely due to it being a non-trading weekend day. Investors are advised to plan their trades accordingly and keep track of upcoming trading holidays announced by the exchanges.

In summary, February 7 is a stock market holiday, and market participants will have to wait until the start of the next week for trading activities to continue.

Also read: February 7 Bank Holiday or Not? Are Banks Open This Saturday