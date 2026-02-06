Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Film

One of this year’s Sankranthi releases, Anaganaga Oka Raju, featuring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, is gearing up for its OTT debut. Directed by Maari, the rural political comedy-drama opened to a mixed response during its theatrical run.

The latest update is that the film will start streaming on Netflix from February 11, 2026. The premiere date has already appeared in Netflix’s Coming Soon section, with an official announcement from the platform expected shortly.

Apart from the lead pair, the film features Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Chammak Chandra, and Goparaju Ramana in key supporting roles. Anaganaga Oka Raju is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with music composed by Mickey J Meyer. With its OTT release lined up, the film now has a fresh chance to connect with a wider audience.