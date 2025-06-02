EPFO Extends UAN Activation Deadline: Everything You Need to Know

In a circular released on May 30, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) extended the deadline for Aadhaar seeding with bank accounts and Universal Account Number (UAN) activation to June 30, 2025. Previously, November 30 was the deadline. For recipients who want to take advantage of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) program, this extension is essential.

The Significance of Aadhaar Seeding and UAN Activation

EPF members are assigned a 12-digit unique identification number (UAN) that allows them to manage their Provident Fund accounts across all employers. To use online services like monitoring accounts, making withdrawals, updating KYC information, and starting PF transfers, the UAN must be activated. Furthermore, to obtain direct benefits under programs like ELI, Aadhaar must be seeded with the bank account associated with the UAN. Members might not be able to take advantage of government incentives and smooth PF transactions without this connection.

The ELI Scheme: What is it?

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) program, which was introduced in the Union Budget 2024–2025, intends to increase formal employment by providing firms and employees with financial incentives. The program, which has a budget of Rs 2 lakh crore, encourages nearly four crore young people nationwide to join the formal labor force.

How to Activate UAN Online?

Beneficiaries can activate their UAN via the EPFO Member Sewa Portal using the following procedures: