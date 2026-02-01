Budget 2026: What Jefferies Expects Across Key Sectors

Global brokerage firm Jefferies expects higher budgetary allocations for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, particularly in electronics manufacturing, which could provide a boost to companies such as Dixon Technologies.

In its budget outlook, Jefferies said sectors including renewable energy, electronics manufacturing, and consumer durables are likely to remain in focus based on key policy announcements. The brokerage noted that increased allocations for solar irrigation pumps could support renewable energy stocks, while changes linked to pay commission provisions may drive higher demand for consumer durables.

Jefferies also highlighted that an increase in the tax exemption limit for traditional life insurance policies would be a positive development for life insurance companies, potentially aiding policy sales and long-term growth.

Meanwhile, the banking sector could benefit from measures aimed at improving deposit growth, the brokerage said. Affordable housing finance companies may also see gains if the government expands interest subsidy schemes in the housing segment.