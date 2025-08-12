Bank Holiday on August 13: Banks to Remain Shut in This State, Check Details

If you are planning to visit your bank tomorrow, Wednesday, August 13, 2025, you may want to check if it will be open in your state. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed tomorrow — but only in one state. All private and public sector banks in the rest of the country will function as usual.

Banks to be Closed in Manipur

On Wednesday, August 13, banks in Manipur will remain closed to mark Patriots’ Day, observed every year in the state. The day honours the memory of brave freedom fighters who laid down their lives resisting British rule, particularly Yuvraj Tikendrajit Singh and General Thangal, who were executed by the British on this day in 1891 during the Anglo-Manipur War.

Banking Services Available During the Holiday

While physical bank branches in Manipur will be shut, customers can still carry out transactions through net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, services like cheque clearance and demand draft issuance will not be available until the next working day. Those with urgent in-branch work are advised to plan it before or after the holiday.

This limited holiday is part of RBI’s state-specific banking holiday schedule, which varies across the country depending on regional festivals, events, and commemorations.