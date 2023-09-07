Bus rams into group of students in K'taka, one dead & four serious

Chikkamagaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a speeding private bus rammed into a group of students waiting to board it under a tree, killing a girl and seriously injuring four others in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.



The incident took place in Sitapura Kaval Duglapura Gate near Tarikere town in the district. The deceased girl was identified as 14-year-old Tulasi, a Class 8 student.

Though she was shifted to a hospital in Shivamogga immediately, she succumbed to her injuries. The condition of another 14-year-old student Niveditha was critical. The injured were being treated at the Meggan Hospital, according to police.

According to eyewitnesses, five other children escaped from being run over by a whisker.

The rash and negligent driving was the reason for the accident as per the preliminary investigations and the bus driver had escaped from the scene.

After running over the school children, the bus crashed into a roadside house damaging the roof.

The incident created an outrage among the villagers and they pelted stones at the bus. They also expressed their anguish at authorities for not taking any action even as the rash and dangerous driving by the private bus operators was brought to their notice regularly.

The private bus is owned by MDS & Sons. The driver was supposed to stop near the children for them to board the vehicle, but he ran over them. Further investigation is on.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.