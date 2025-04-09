BSF jawan injured in IED blast along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 8-9 in Gurdaspur, the BSF said.

A BSF party was undertaking an area domination patrol ahead of the border security fence during the night when it detected multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with concealed wires “well inside” the Indian territory, it said.

While cordoning off and sanitising the area, the detonating device of some of the IEDs, which was concealed, accidentally got triggered, resulting in a serious leg injury to a BSF jawan.

The BSF bomb disposal squad reached the spot after daybreak, searched the area, and defused the IEDs, officials said.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Dorangla police station.

Sources said prima facie it was a nefarious attempt to target security forces deployed at the border and local farmers.

Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, the BSF is guarding borders round the clock with unflinching dedication.

During 2023, the BSF troopers of the Punjab Frontier have handed over 12 Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the international border, to the Pakistan Rangers. During the floods in the border districts of Punjab -- Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur, the BSF normally conducts rescue and relief operations and evacuates villagers living on the border in flood-prone areas of Ravi and Sutlej rivers to safer areas.

The BSF, as a border guarding force, not only protects the populace in bordering areas but ensures their well-being through various civic action programmes. These encompass free medical camps, skill development training, coaching for Central Armed Police Forces and army recruitment, sports tournaments, and cultural activities. Additionally, the BSF makes concerted efforts to assist the needy residents in the bordering areas. To create awareness against the menace of drugs amongst the youth and local populace of bordering areas, cycle rallies, awareness campaigns, and walkathons are being organised by the BSF with active participation of the local youth.

