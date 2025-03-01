BSF hands over Bangladeshi smuggler's body to BGB

Agartala, March 1 (IANS) The body of the Bangladeshi smuggler, who was killed during a clash with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura’s Sepahijala District on Friday, was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that the body of Mohammad Alamin, 25, was handed over to the BGB through the Kamthana village in Sepahijala District along the India-Bangladesh border. Before handing over the body, a post-mortem of the body was done at a Tripura government hospital in Bishalgarh, he said. The spokesman on Friday night said that a group of 20 to 25 Bangladeshi smugglers and miscreants intruded inside Indian territory near the area of BOP (Border Outpost) at Putia in western Tripura’s Sepahijala District and indulged in smuggling in alliance with their Indian counterparts.

“When cautioned by the BSF patrol party, the Bangladeshi smugglers and miscreants attacked the Indian border guarding troops injuring a BSF jawan seriously,” he said. The Bangladeshi smugglers continued their attack on the BSF personnel with sharp cutting materials and threw stones and they even tried to snatch a BSF personnel’s service arms, the spokesman said, adding that in order to protect his own life, the jawan fired one round of non-lethal PAG (Pump Action Gun) in self-defence.

The Bangladeshi smuggler was injured by the PAG shot and was taken to a government hospital in Bishalgarh but succumbed to his injuries on Friday night. The injured BSF jawan was also in the hospital and undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a BSF spokesman said that the border guarding force continues its relentless efforts to curb cross-border smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation with the Customs Department was conducted in the Ranibazar area under the bordering Sabroom Police station in South Tripura district and over 100 kg of dry ganja (Cannabis) concealed in two vehicles was seized. The BSF troops also apprehended three suspected drug peddlers, who are residents of the Sepahijala District.

In separate operations conducted at different locations across the state, BSF personnel also seized various contraband items worth approximately Rs 57 lakh. This operation underscores BSF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s borders and preventing transnational crimes. The force remains dedicated to dismantling narcotics networks and ensuring a drug-free Tripura.

The BSF also arrested 15 Bangladesh nationals, including three women and seven children, in Tripura for illegally entering India on Friday. It also arrested three Indian touts for facilitating the Bangladeshis' entry into the country without any legal documents and passports.

