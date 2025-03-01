Teaser of Vimal-starrer 'Om Kali Jai Kali' released

Chennai, Mar 1 (IANS ) The makers of director Ramu Chellappa’s upcoming web series, ‘Om Kali Jai Kali’, featuring actor Vimal in the lead, have now released a teaser for the series, offering audiences a glimpse of the intense rural revenge drama.

The series, which is to be streamed exclusively on the OTT platform JioHotstar, appears to have a storyline that seems unique. Vimal takes on a powerful and intense avatar of Kali, bringing raw energy and depth to the narrative. His portrayal adds a unique flavour to the show, making him a central force in this tale of vengeance and justice.

Sources say that the series, which will blend action, revenge, and rich cultural elements, will follow the protagonist’s journey through deep-seated rivalries and intense personal conflicts.

The series stands out for its authenticity, having been filmed during the actual Dussehra festival. The grandeur of the celebrations and the symbolic Kaali dance play a crucial role in shaping the storyline.

Apart from Vimal, the series will also feature actors Seema Biswas, RS Sivaji, GM Kumar, Kumaravel, Ganja Karuppu, Prema, Pavani and Queency in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the series will have music by music director Karthik Raja and visual effects by Sri Visual Effects.

The stunts and action sequences in the series have been choreographed by K Rajasekhar while Sudarsanan and Anitha have taken care of sound design.

Screenplay for the series has been jointly penned by director Ramu Chellappa and Kumaravel while the dialogues in the series have been written by Ramu Chellappa himself.

