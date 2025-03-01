Maha Kumbh 2025: A global benchmark in crowd management

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Maha Kumbh, which was organised in Prayagraj, not only showcased the spiritual grandeur of Sanatan Dharma but also set a new benchmark in the field of crowd management. On average, 15 to 17.5 million devotees took a dip at the Sangam every day, and they returned to their destinations without any problems.

Managing such a massive number of people was a challenge, which was efficiently handled by the government and administration, presenting it as a model to the world.

Over the 45 days of this grand event, more than 660 million devotees participated. This number is nearly half of India's total population. In fact, during these 45 days, the Maha Kumbh Nagar became the third most populated area in the world, after India and China.

An elaborate plan aimed at skilful crowd management was in fact developed for the Maha Kumbh religious congregation. Several separate routes were arranged for the entry and exit, which resulted in ensuring smooth crowd flow. In addition to this, a control room ensured 24/7 monitoring for swift action to be taken in case of an overcrowding situation at any location.

Moreover, separate parking areas were created for devotees coming from different directions, preventing traffic disruptions. This management not only became a topic of discussion in India but also on a global scale.

Other notable examples of crowd management globally include the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims gather in Mecca every year. There, digital technology and route planning are used to control the crowd. Similarly, Brazil's Carnival attracts millions of people, with coordination between police and administration to maintain order.

However, the scale and complexity of the Maha Kumbh make it unique. While Hajj and Carnival manage crowds of 2 to 2.5 million people at most, Maha Kumbh saw daily attendance of 10 to 15 million devotees. On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, this number reached a peak of 80 million. Over 45 days, the number exceeded 50 million twice, 35 million three times, 20 million five times, and 10 million 30 times. Such numbers have no comparison to any other event worldwide.

The Maha Kumbh also incorporated modern technologies like AI-based cameras, drones, and holding areas. This event became not only a symbol of faith but also set a global standard in crowd management. The success of the Uttar Pradesh government and administration will inspire future large-scale events worldwide.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.