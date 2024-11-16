‘From bruised and battered to World Cup winner’: Shastri on Pant's 'miracle' comeback

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) When Ravi Shastri first laid eyes on Rishabh Pant following the wicketkeeper-batter’s near-fatal car accident in December 2022, it was an encounter that left the former Indian coach shaken.

The sight of Pant in the hospital, covered in stitches and scars, was a harrowing reminder of the severity of the crash. At that moment, Shastri wasn’t thinking about Pant’s return to cricket; he was more concerned about whether the cricketer could ever lead a normal life again.

“Honestly, if you had seen him, you would not have given him a hope in hell to play cricket again,’’ Shastri told news.com.au.

Pant’s accident occurred during the early hours of a December morning when he was driving his SUV back to his hometown, Roorkee. The car hit a median strip, flipped, and burst into flames. Trapped inside, Pant had to break the windscreen to escape.

He owes his survival to Samaritans, including Susheel Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver, who pulled him from the burning wreckage.

When Shastri visited Pant a month later, the cricketer’s condition was a grim sight. “He was in terrible shape. He was battered and bruised, scarred all over,” Shastri recounted. “He had a massive operation and had stitches all over the place.”

At that point, the idea of Pant returning to cricket seemed far-fetched. The focus was solely on his ability to walk again, let alone take to the field.

Fast forward to 2024, and Pant is not just walking but dominating on the cricket field. He has made a stunning return to the Indian team, contributing significantly to a World Cup-winning campaign and reinstating himself as a key player in the Test setup.

“To simply recover and play cricket was a miracle,” Shastri said. “To then go on and play in a World Cup-winning team and be part of the Test team is a truly remarkable achievement.”

Shastri highlighted Pant’s relentless work ethic and newfound respect for the game as key factors in his recovery. “When you speak to him now, the respect he has for the game is even more. He was nowhere. Suddenly, he is back, and he values that. I have seen him work really, really hard over the past few months to get into the shape he is to play Test cricket.’’

Australia, a country where Pant has enjoyed remarkable success, now braces for his return. Pant’s memorable 89* at the Gabba in 2021, ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at the venue.

Shastri’s admiration captures it best: “From there to here, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

