BRS MLA resigns over denial of ticket to son

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao on Friday resigned from the party over denial of party ticket to his son for upcoming Assembly election.

Making an announcement through a video message, he said he would soon announce which party he would be joining.

Hanumantha Rao is a sitting MLA from Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad and BRS had decided to field him again in the upcoming elections. However, the MLA was miffed with the party leadership over ignoring his demand for a party ticket to his son Rohit Rao from Medak constituency.

He stated that as per the wishes of people of Malkajgiri, his supporters and well-wishers from remote parts of Telangana, he has resigned from the BRS.

He assured people of his constituency that he will stand by them and serve them as long as he is alive, and that there is no question of surrender.

Hanumantha Rao’s name figured in the list of 115 candidates announced by BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on August 21. However, his outburst against Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao a few hours before the announcement of candidates had stunned the party.

The MLA had alleged that Harish Rao spoiled the political career of many leaders. He had even threatened that he would contest the election as an independent candidate if his son was not given a ticket from Medak constituency.

The BRS, however, decided to renominate sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy from Medak.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.